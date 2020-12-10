Joe Biden’s son Hunter says he is under investigation over taxes

US President-elect Joe Biden’s son Hunter says his tax affairs are under investigation with federal prosecutors in Delaware investigating the case.

Hunter Biden said he took the case “very seriously” but was confident an “objective review” would show he had handled his affairs “legally and appropriately”.

The Biden-Harris transition team said the president-elect was “deeply proud of his son”.

A statement from the team said Hunter had “fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger”.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Hunter Biden said he learned of the investigation on Tuesday but failed to disclose any further details.

The 50-year-old was a frequent target of Republican criticism during the 2020 election campaign, focusing on his business dealings in Ukraine and China when Joe Biden was vice-president in the Barack Obama administration.

Last December, President Donald Trump was impeached by the Democratic-run House of Representatives on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress stemming from his attempts to pressure Ukraine to investigate the Bidens. But Trump was cleared by the Republican-held Senate in February.

The new investigation into Hunter Biden’s tax affairs comes as his father assembles his cabinet. If the case is still ongoing when Biden is sworn into office next month, his pick for attorney general could have oversight of the investigation, AP notes.

The revelation that Hunter is under tax investigation is not entirely surprising. There have been hints of such an inquiry for months. With official confirmation, however, comes further scrutiny – and potential political headaches for the president-elect.

If Republicans maintain control of the US Senate, hearings into Hunter’s finances – and any ties to President Biden – are a foregone conclusion. And if the investigation turns into formal charges, political concerns for the Biden family could turn into very real legal ones.

While Donald Trump’s critics will be quick to accuse the outgoing president of orchestrating this investigation as political reprisal, the US attorney behind it – David Weiss of Delaware – is a veteran prosecutor.

Although he was appointed by the current president, Weiss also worked as a deputy in the office, and as interim US attorney, during Democrat Barack Obama’s presidency.

Tell Us What You Think