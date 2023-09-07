Singer Joe Jonas and actress Sophie Turner have said their divorce after four years of marriage is “amicable”.

The 34-year-old Jonas Brothers singer filed to end the marriage in Florida’s Miami-Dade County Court on Tuesday.

In a joint statement posted online, the pair said: “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage.

“There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision.”

Jonas and Turner added that they “sincerely hope everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children”.

The divorce filing said “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken”, according to papers obtained by the Associated Press news agency.

However, Jonas had continued to post pictures wearing his wedding ring on his social media accounts.

The Jonas Brothers are currently on tour and played a show in Austin, Texas on Sunday. Following the gig, Jonas posted a picture on Instagram of himself with his ring clearly visible.

Turner, 27, and Jonas married in a secretive ceremony in Las Vegas on 1 May 2019, after that year’s Billboard Music Awards.

They had a second ceremony a month later at Chateau de Tourreau in the south of France, with their friends and family.

The first of the couple’s two daughters, Willa, was born in 2020. Their second daughter was born last year but they have not publicly released her name.

Jonas is seeking joint custody of the girls, according to the divorce documents. The couple had a prenuptial agreement that Jonas expects will be enforced, according to the filing.

The pair began dating in late 2016 and announced their engagement in October 2017.

Turner, who is from Northampton in England, is best known for her role as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, and has also appeared in drama series The Staircase and the X-Men film franchise.

As a solo artist, Jonas released singles such as “Just In Love” and “This is Me”, a duet with Demi Lovato.

But his best-known songs are with his brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas. As a group, the Jonas Brothers previously starred in their own Disney Channel series and scored hits with “SOS”, “Burnin’ Up”, “Sucker” and “Waffle House”.

They recently released “Year 3000”, a collaboration with Busted, the British band who originally released the song in 2002.