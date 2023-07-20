This comes two days after the couple announced their split

Joe Manganiello has filed for divorce from his wife Sofía Vergara two days after announcing their split after seven years of marriage, according to celebrity magazine People.

The Magic Mike actor cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the couple’s split, according to divorce documents and listed the date of separation as July 2 noting that the pair had a prenup.

According to People magazine the filing was precipitated by conflicting opinions about growing their family.

“He really wanted to have a baby with her and she wasn’t interested and it caused a rift,” the source told the magazine.

Earlier this week, Manganiello, 46, and Vergara, 51, confirmed they were splitting in a joint statement. “We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the couple shared in a statement to Page Six. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

The news of their separation came shortly after the “Modern Family” actress was spotted celebrating her 51st birthday with friends in Italy. Vergara was seen without Manganiello or her wedding ring on her finger.

Although the “True Blood” star wasn’t present for the festivities, he shared a birthday tribute celebrating his estranged wife on Instagram. “¡¡¡Feliz Cumpleaños Sofía!!!” he wrote alongside a photo of the former couple celebrating one of Vergara’s previous birthdays.

Vergara and Manganiello married in Palm Beach, Florida in November 2015. When the duo celebrated their seventh anniversary in 2022, the Emmy-winning actress shared a series of throwback photos of the couple on their wedding day, including a shot of the two exchanging their vows and dancing at their reception.