Joe Nyagah’s distinguished career

Former cabinet minister Joseph Nyagah who succumbed to Covid-19 on Friday had a distinguished career in government.

His journey in the public sector began in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs where he served under the late former President Moi as ambassador to Belgium and European Union between 1983 and 1987 and in the ministries of information and broadcasting and Lands respectively.

He was among the few who retained their state jobs when Mwai Kibaki took over as the 3rd president of Kenya in 2002.

He was appointed as an assistant minister to various ministries between 2002 and 2004 before joining the grand coalition cabinet in 2008 to head the Cooperative development docket.

Former President Mwai Kibaki praised Nyaga whom he fondly refers to as ‘Joe’ as a mastery at diplomacy and leadership.

He describes him as a consummate diplomat and a proficient captain of the corporate sector, a suave political mobilizer and community leader.

“As my Assistant Minister for East African Community, Joe’s mastery at diplomacy and leadership was not only evident – rather, it was not an unmistakable asset in the newly created ministry. At some point Joe became the national coordinator of the Northern Corridor Integration Project in the same ministry, a role played with notable ardour” he said in his condolence message.

He said he would remember Nyaga whom they worked closely for nurturing Kenya’s Sacco movement and propelling it to greater heights.

His notable achievements include steering the growth of Kenya’s Sacco movement into one of the largest in the continent peaking at 10.1 million subscribers in 2010.

“The Cooperative Bank of Kenya went public and was listed at the Nairobi Stock Exchange in 2008 courtesy of his focused leadership” adds Kibaki.

Besides his Cabinet posting, he served as the chair of the Inter-ministerial Committee of African Co-operative Ministers.

He later became the founding chancellor of the Co-operative University of Kenya in 2016 and 2017 when it attained fully-fledged status.

He was also the Kenya Airways managing director in 1987 for three years.

“I am saddened by the news of the passing on of Joseph Nyagah, whose larger family I have known closely for many years…..May Joe Nyagah’s outstanding legacy live on. And may his soul rest in eternal peace” the former head of state signs off.