Joel Mabonga appointed acting KICD director

Written By: Wesley Ruto
27

Mabonga also served as CEO of the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (Ipoa), before he resigned in 2018
Joel Mabonga has been appointed acting managing director of the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD).

A statement from the KICD council says Mabonga’s appointment comes following the appointment of former director Dr Julius Jwan as Principal Secretary for Vocational and Technical Training.

Before his appointment as the acting CEO, Mabonga was a senior deputy director in charge of Corporate Service.

In a statement signed by the institute council chairperson Dr. Sara Ruto, Mabonga’s tenure begins immediately.

Dr Jwan has been at the helm of KICD since 2014 October when he was appointed to replace the then acting director Mercy Karogo.

