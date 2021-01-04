John Cardinal Njue resigns as Archbishop of Nairobi

John Cardinal Njue has resigned from his role as the Archbishop of the Catholic Diocese of Nairobi.

A statement by Holy See Press Service indicates that Pope Francis on Monday accepted the resignation of Cardinal Njue.

“Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Cardinal John Njue from the pastoral governance of the Metropolitan Archdiocese of Nairobi, Kenya, the Holy See Press Office announced on Monday.” The statement reads

Cardinal Njue resigns after attaining the stipulated retirement age of Bishops according to the Catholic Church which requires a Bishop to retire at the age of 75.

He was appointed as the Archbishop of Nairobi in 2007 a position he has served for the last 13years.

Nairobi Auxiliary Bishop, Rtd.Rev.David Kamau will serve as the apostolic Administrator of Nairobi Archdiocese.

John Cardinal Njue was born in 1944 at Kiriari, Embu County and was ordained a priest by Pope Paul VI on 6th January 1973.

Njue, who holds a doctorate in philosophy from the Pontifical Urbaniana University was in 1974 appointed philosophy professor and dean of students at St. Augustine Senior Seminary, Mabanga in Bungoma, of which he was also rector from 1978 to 1982.

In 1982, he was appointed to Chuka Parish as its first African parish priest. He then served as rector of St. Joseph’s Philosophicum Seminary in Nairobi until his appointment on 9 June 1986 as the first Bishop of Embu.

He was ordained as Bishop on 20th September of that year and then coadjutor Archbishop of Nyeri on 23 January 2002. From 2005-2006, he was Apostolic Administrator of the Vicariate of Isiolo. He was also Apostolic Administrator of the diocese of Murang’a (2006-2009).

He was appointed Archbishop of Nairobi on 6th October 2007 and has been Chairman of various commissions, such as the Episcopal commission for major seminaries in Kenya and the Kenya Episcopal Conference’s Justice and Peace Commission.

