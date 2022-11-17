John Chirchir appointed KTB acting chief executive officer

John Chirchir has succeeded Dr. Betty Radier as Kenya Tourism Board chief executive in an acting capacity with immediate effect.

The appointment of Chirchir who is the current Digital Marketing Manager at the board follows the exit of Dr Radier who has completed her full term of six years at the helm of the marketing agency.

“Her six years in office has helped positively profile the destination globally and I strongly believe that the incoming acting CEO will build on this to take the destination to the next level,” said Joanne Mwangi-Yelbert, KTB chairperson.

Dr Radier who assumed the CEO position in 2016 has been at the centre of reviving Kenya’s tourism sector after the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She is accredited for overseeing key programs including the evaluation and listing of the Magical Kenya Signature Experience (MKSE), leveraging partnerships as well upscaling the use of digital marketing.

“I am happy that the strategies we have put in place together with the ministry of tourism and the private sector to grow tourism numbers are yielding fruits with increase in number of domestic bed nights occupancy and international arrivals, we particularly applaud the domestic market for their support” said Radier.

Chirchir has extensive knowledge on destination marketing spanning for over 20 years and has championed marketing programes in Kenya’s tourist key source markets of Europe, Emerging, Africa and the US.

He holds a Masters Degree in Hotel and Tourism Management, Bachelor of Commerce in marketing and postgraduate Diploma in digital marketing.