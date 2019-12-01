John Evans wins Johnnie Walker golf round at Windsor

John Evans carded a stableford total of 35 points to win the Johnnie Walker round at the Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club.

Jawad Jaffer shot 33 points to settle for men’s second position. He beat Reagan Kibugu on countback as the latter finished third in the wet conditions ocassioned by the current torrential rains.Lady winner was Sunita Nathoo with a stableford total of 35.

Sheila Mauladad was the lady runner up after she carded 32 points. Rajesh Babra was the guest winner with 38 points.

Speaking during prize giving ceremony, Kenya Breweries Limited Managing Director Jane Karuku reiterated the company’s commitment to supporting sports in the country, while noting the importance of the Johnnie Walker Golf series.

“We are proud as Kenya Breweries limited to be associated with golf as a premier sport activity. I believe the 2019 Johnnie walker golf series will present a good opportunity for golfers to interact with our brand even as we seek to promote golf tourism through this circuit to ensure we steer it to the next level,” said Mrs. Jane Karuku, Managing Director, Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL).

“Besides our unwavering commitment to support the growth of sports in Kenya, the Johnnie Walker brand have a long and proud history of supporting golf across the world.” she added.

This season’s Johnny Walker Golf series teed off at Royal Nairobi Golf Club on November 2 and headed to Karen Country Club on the weekend of 9th and 10th of November and now at Windsor this weekend. Also Read Nondies Vets set for Dubai return In December, the Series will stop at Thika Sports Club and Muthaiga on January 18.In February, the Series will traverse Sigona, Limuru and Nakuru well in time for the Grand Finale at Vet Lab Sports Club in March. Also Read Gor head coach named SJAK coach of the month

Tell Us What You Think