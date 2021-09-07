John Kago joins Shiksha Arora on Easy Friday

This follows Fred Indimuli’s exit.

KBC’s Easy Friday segment has gained a new anchor. Joining Shiksha Arora as co-anchor is John Kago who takes over from Fred Indimuli.

John Kago will make his debut this Friday at 9 PM. Easy Friday is one of KBC’s new News segments that premiered during KBC’s relaunch. Every day since viewers and listeners continue to enjoy rebranded comprehensive, investigative news bulletins from a line-up of young and seasoned veteran anchors.

The segment focuses on art, culture and entertainment interviews in addition to the usual news broadcast. Some of the entertainers who have been on the show include Nikita Kering‘, Bensoul, Nviiri, Nameless and Wahu, Chiki and the Band Beca.

Stream past Easy Friday segments here.