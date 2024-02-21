John Lejirma to lead Kenyan amateurs at Magical Kenya Open

A total of four Kenyan amateur players will take part in this year’s elite Kenya Open golf Championship which will tee off February 22nd-25th at par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi.

The players are led by highly ranked amateur John Lejirma, Deaflympics bronze medalist Isaac Makokha, Africa’s second-best shot hitter Michael Karanga, and Josphat Rono.

They will be in a field of more than 144 local and international golfers who will be taking part in this year’s Kenya Open.

Isaac Makokha declared his readiness for the championship bouyed by his preparations.

“My preparation for this year’s tournament has been rigorous, both mentally and physically, to ensure that I am in peak condition for the tournament. My hope is to make the cut and be able to play throughout the tournament.I am ready to showcase my talent and make Kenya proud on the international stage. It is a dream come true, and I am committed to making the most of this experience.”

Seasoned amateur player John Lejirma who will be making his third attempt in the tournament this year expressed enthusiasm ahead of the competition.

“The Magical Kenya Open is a momentous event for Kenyan golfers, and I am honored to be among the players representing our country. I am focused on giving my all on the course and making Kenya proud’’.

Meanwhile, Josephat Rono from Golf Park who will be making his debut at the tournament relishes his opportunity.

“As a first-timer, I am thrilled at the prospect of competing alongside top golfers from around the world. This opportunity is a dream come true for me, and I am deeply grateful to NCBA Bank for their support this far. I am eager and confident of taking on the challenge and showcase my skills on the international stage, and hope to settle for a respectable position,” said Rono.

Meanwhile, Kiambu Golf Club’s Michael Karanga who emerged as the champion of the 2023 NCBA Kenya Amateur Golf Championship series expressed confidence saying:

“Having emerged top of the 2023 NCBA Kenya Amateur Golf Championship series, I am confident in my abilities and ready to take on the challenge of the Magical Kenya Open. Competing alongside top golfers from around the world is a tremendous opportunity which I am eager to take,” said Karanga.

The four players are being supported by NCBA Bank with the Group Managing Director John Gachora highlighted the significance of their involvement in the game.

“Their participation not only represents a significant milestone in their individual careers but also underscores our commitment to nurturing local talent and promoting the growth of golf in Kenya. Through our sponsorship, we aim to provide them with the necessary resources and opportunities to excel and inspire aspiring golfers across the nation,” said Gachora.

The four amateurs will be part of the Kenyan contingent for the tournament which also includes 9 other pros: Dismas Indiza, Greg Snow, Mike Kisia, Mohit Mediratta, Samuel Njoroge, Daniel Nduva, Jastas Madoya, Mutahi Kibugu and Njoroge Kibugu.

The Kenyan contigent will face stiff opposition from some of the top golfers in the world including World No. 87 Thriston Lawrence, No.77 Rikuya Hoshino, No. 130 Alex Fitzpatrick. Dylan Frittelli, as well as former Kenya Open winners Justin Harding, Romain Langasque and Ashun Wu, among others.