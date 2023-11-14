John Njenga wins Old Mutual Golf tourney

Home golfer John Njenga was the overall winner of the Old Mutual Golf Day played at Ruiru Sports Club yesterday.

Njenga, playing off handicap 14, combined 22 and 18 stableford points for a total of 40 stableford points to floor a field of 184 participants.

Kimani Munyua, playing off handicap 19, took the men winner prize after carding an equally impressive score of 39 stableford points, and beating handicap 3 Raphael Lemigani on countback with the same score of 39 stableford points to the men’s second prize winner.

Donning the lady medal was Agnes Mwaura, playing off handicap 28, on a score of 35 stableford points. Liz Mwaura took the Lady winner second prize on a better countback score of 35 stableford points.

In the nines, L Wachira won the First Nine Men winner prize with 21 stableford points. Mathenge Wanyiri was the Second Nine Men winner with 20 stableford points.

Meanwhile, in the lady’s category, Lucy Wangari bagged the First Nine Lady winner prize on a score of 20 stableford points. Taking the Second Nine Lady winner prize was Caroline Njeru with 18 stableford points.

The gross winner prize went to a handicap 2 on 77 Gross.

The Longest Drive Men contest was won by Raphael Lemigani, while Beatrice Waweru won the Longest Drive Lady winner prize.

Best among the sponsors was Simon Mwangi, playing off handicap 14, and who carded 30 stableford points.

The Nearest to Pin Lady winner prize went to Charity Njoroge, while Patrick Ngunjiri won the men’s contest.

Old Mutual EA was represented at the prize-giving gala by Group CEO Arthur Oginga.

“This circuit, Old Mutual Golf exemplifies the group’s belief in enhancing customer relations, which goes beyond financial solutions and networking sessions being more interactive. These occasions not only honour sporting prowess but also serve as a stage for our valued customers to connect, engage, and create lasting memories.”,” Oginga said

He added, “We are seeking to strengthen ties between the Old Mutual EA Group and our valued customers. By uniting both current and potential customers through the pursuit of shared passions, we get to understand their needs and respond with our Integrated Financial Services solutions.”