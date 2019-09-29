John Wroe’s 1930 Ford Model A wins 2019 Concours d’Elegance

John Wroe’s 1930 Ford Model A has won the 2019 CBA Concours d’Elegance following brilliant displays at the Nairobi Racecourse.

In what went down as the most dramatic showdown in recent times, John tied with his daughter Veronica Wroe on 275 points but chalked up the coveted top prize by virtue of presenting before judges an older car.

Veronica, who won the event last year in a 1934 Rolls Royce Boatail, presented the best boot and tied 59-59 with his dad on engine points.

Sati Gata-Aura’s 1947 MG TG settled for third spot with a point adrift. His 1977 Nissan 160J which displayed the event’s best underside finished fourth overall.

Kevit Desai with a 1968 Jaguar 420 clung onto the same position (5th) as last year garnering 268 points.

This year’s event treated spectators to some exhilarating displays in an event recognised Kenya Motor Sports Federation and the FIM Africa.