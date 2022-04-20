Johnny Depp takes stand in defamation case

“My goal is the truth,” Depp told the Virginia court.

Actor Johnny Depp took the stand in a Fairfax, Virginia court on Tuesday in his defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

In his roughly three-hour testimony, which will continue on Wednesday, the Oscar-nominated star spoke in detail about Heard’s allegations of domestic abuse, his history with substance abuse and their relationship.

“My goal is the truth,” Depp said early in his remarks.

Depp, known for his work in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, is suing Heard for $50 million in a Fairfax County, Virginia court over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she wrote about her experience with domestic abuse. Depp was not referred to by name in Heard’s piece.

In the years prior to its publishing, Heard had alleged Depp bruised her face after throwing a phone at her in their Los Angeles home. Depp denied the allegation and was not charged with any crime.

Depp acknowledged in his testimony that he and Heard had arguments during their relationship but said, “Never did I myself reach the point of striking Ms Heard in any way nor have I ever struck any woman in my life.”

Depp claims Heard’s op-ed led to financial losses for him, including being dropped from future Pirates of the Caribbean films after he led the franchise for 15 years. “One day you’re Cinderella so to speak and then in zero point six seconds you’re Quasimodo,” Depp said of how his career turned after he was accused of abuse. “I didn’t deserve that and nor did my children, nor did the people who had believed in me all these years.”