Joho directs mining company to fulfil financial obligations to community

Mining and Blue Economy Cabinet Secretary Ali Hassan Joho has directed Kilimapesa Gold PTY Limited to settle its outstanding dues to the local community, the Narok County Government, and the National Government within 14 days.

During a visit to Lolgorian in the Trans Mara South Sub-County, CS Joho instructed the Department of Mining, the Narok County security team led by the county commissioner, and county officials to conduct a thorough audit of the company’s financial records to identify any issues.

This audit will help uncover any irregularities and ensure that the company meets its financial obligations in full.

The CS emphasised that compliance with local, regional, and national regulations is non-negotiable for all companies operating within Kenya’s mining industry.

Joho instructed Kilimapesa’s CEO, Robin McCrea, to communicate clear payment arrangements outlining the specific steps the company will take to meet its obligations within the 14-day timeframe.

In addition, Joho issued a stern warning to investors in Kenya’s mining sector, stressing the importance of adhering to due diligence practices and complying with all mining laws.

He expressed his intention to enforce a zero-tolerance policy on companies that neglect their responsibilities, signalling a new era of regulation in the industry.

The CS was accompanied by Narok County Governor Patrick Ntutu, Senator Ledama Olekina, Principal Secretary for Mining Elijah Mwangi, County Commissioner Kipketch Lotiatia, and other government officials.

On his part, Governor Ntutu urged CS Joho to form a local licensing committee specifically for mining operations in the area.

Governor Ntutu emphasised that such a committee would not only streamline licensing processes but also provide better support for artisanal miners in the local area.

Ntutu also encouraged local residents to organise themselves into cooperatives, suggesting that formal structures could help them manage their business interests more effectively.

Meanwhile, Narok Senator Ledama Ole kina voiced his concerns regarding employment practices within the mining sector, expressing frustration at the limited job opportunities for local youth.

Ole Kina described the situation as “shameful,” stressing the need for mining companies to prioritise local hires, especially young people.

His remarks echoed growing calls from the community for greater inclusion in the economic benefits derived from local mining activities.