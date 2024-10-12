Joho expresses satisfaction with restoration of former mining sites to their natural environment

Joho expresses satisfaction with restoration of former mining sites to their natural...

Kwale-based Australian mining firm Base Titanium is accelerating the restoration of areas that have been mined out, following the depletion of its mining reserves.

Restoration activities are currently underway, including the establishment of a biodiversity corridor and a successful wetland restoration programme within the mining lease area. The company has announced its intention to cease mining activities in Kwale by the end of 2024, citing the depletion of minerals in its operational areas.

Since 2013, the company has been mining rutile, ilmenite, and zircon—all critical minerals—accounting for approximately 65 percent of Kenya’s mineral output by value. Kwale is home to the country’s largest mine and is recognised as a flagship project under the Vision 2030 national development blueprint.

Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho has expressed satisfaction with the level of environmental restoration at the former mining sites. Joho emphasises that planning for mine site closure, decommissioning, and rehabilitation is a critical component of environmental management in the mining sector.

“I am actually impressed with the level of land reclamation that has been intensively done here by Base Titanium,” he said.

He noted that without large-scale foreign investment like that of Base Titanium, the mining industry in Kenya would be slow to develop.

Joho stated that the greatest challenge facing the mining industry in the country is how best to exploit the precious mineral resources without destroying the fragile environment.

While on an inaugural familiarisation tour of Base Titanium sites, Joho highlighted the need to practice responsible mining to sustain the environment for future use.

The CS expressed his appreciation for Base Titanium’s contributions to socio-economic progress and community welfare in the coastal county of Kwale, as well as the entire coastal region, through the employment of youths, business opportunities for local entrepreneurs, and community development and empowerment programmes.

From directly employing 1,600 people, the firm has spent over Sh4 billion on enhancing social infrastructure for community empowerment through projects in health, livelihood improvement programmes, education, and improving social infrastructure.

The CS was accompanied by Kwale Deputy Governor Chirema Kombo, Mining Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi, and Kwale MPs Feisal Bader (Msambweni), Kassim Tandaza (Matuga), Mangale Chiforomodo (Lungalunga), Kwale Senator Issa Boy, and Kwale Woman Representative Fatuma Masito.

The CS and his entourage extensively toured the mine sites to see firsthand the rehabilitated lands and stated that the progress encouraged the level of rehabilitation and ecological restoration of areas disturbed by mining activities to a condition that is safe, stable, and non-polluting.

Joho noted that going forward, the government will not entertain illegal miners who leave the land bare after their operations.

The Mining CS commended Base Titanium as a model for future sustainable mining ventures and a shining example of how minerals can transform lives, shape futures, and uplift communities.

At the same time, CS Joho acknowledged the demands of the Kwale County government for its share of the Sh2.9 billion royalties from mineral operations held by the National Treasury since 2016.

Kwale, Kilifi, and Kajiado, out of 32 mineral-rich counties, are supposed to receive the lion’s share of the mining proceeds held by the national government.

Joho stated he will work tirelessly to ensure the mineral funds, which were approved some time ago, are released to the devolved governments without further delay.

According to the Mining Act of 2016, the sharing of mineral royalties is allocated at a ratio of 70 per cent to the national government, 20 per cent to the county government, and 10 per cent to the local communities to ensure equitable distribution of benefits from the mining sector.

Base Titanium’s External Affairs General Manager, Simon Wall, stated that as part of the process of winding down its mining operations, the company has commissioned feasibility studies to establish the best way to utilise the land once operations formally cease.

Wall noted that several options currently being considered for the Post Land Mining Use (PLMU) include large-scale agriculture, sustainable conservation, and industrial training.

He mentioned that the Kwale operations have significant infrastructure that can be harnessed for post-mining land use, such as the 8.6 gigalitres Mukurumudzi Dam (a gigalitre is one billion litres), water piping systems, the 10 km paved access road, the 16 km long power transmission line, training facility workshops, offices, and indigenous plant and tree nurseries.