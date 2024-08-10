Joho:  I am committed to success of Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs

Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs Cabinet Secretary Hassan Ali Joho has assured Kenyans of his commitment to fully deploy his managerial skills and leadership experience to ensure the Ministry becomes a major economic force in Kenya’s development agenda.

CS Joho said he strongly believes that the Ministry is the next wealth and job creation frontier for the country’s social and economic transformation.

“I will work closely with the team at the Ministry as well as my cabinet colleagues to ensure that the vision of positioning the Ministry as the next frontier for wealth and job creation is realized and realized fast,” the CS said.

CS Joho was speaking today at the Ministry Headquarters at Works Building in Nairobi during the handover ceremony where he took over from his predecessor CS Salim Mvurya who has moved to the Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry.

The event was also attended by Principal Secretaries Betsy Njagi (Blue Economy and Fisheries) and Geoffrey Kaituko (Maritime Affairs and Shipping) as well as senior officials from all the state departments under the Ministry.

As part of the efforts to ensure targets are achieved, CS Joho said he will encourage investments at all levels to ensure Kenyans benefit from the Ministry’s activities.

“We want investors to come into the country to invest in blue economy, mining and maritime. One of our main focus will be value addition,” said Joho.

The CS said he will fast-track the ongoing reforms, programs and activities that his predecessor had initiated and share in his vision of deepening the inter-ministerial ties as part of adopting a unified Whole-Of-Government-Approach.

On his part, CS Mvurya thanked President William Ruto for appointing him and Joho to serve in their current positions, saying as the Cabinet Secretary for Trade, they will work very closely to inspire investment in the country since the two Ministries have many areas of collaboration.

While handing over the Ministry’s official documents containing policies and Acts, and various reports of the programmes being undertaken to Joho, CS Mvurya stated that during his tenure at the Ministry, he managed to identify various mineral occurrences and undertook ground trotting in 24 counties among other activities.