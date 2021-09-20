Construction of Tunnel begins in Laikipia to deter bandits

by Margaret Kalekye
SourceMargaret Kalekye
A joint security team has launched the construction of a trench along the volatile Laikipia Nature Conservancy to deter bandits.

A team of 12 engineers drawn from the multi-agency security team deployed in the area to restore peace, is digging the tunnel from Wangwachi to Kamwenje area, the epicenter of bandit attacks.

The National Police Service says the road which links Ol Moran, Kinamba and Kamwenje locations has in the past been used by the bandits to steal animals from the locals.

“The tunnel will serve as a barrier for the marauding animals migrating from the conservancy in search of water and pasture into nearby farmlands destroying crops in the process said the police.

The latest security efforts come amidst  clashes between farmers and herders after the latter grazed their animals on farms in Rumuruti leaving a trail of destruction.

Laikipia leaders have pleaded with the herders to stop invading private property in the region.

Kinamba Chief Mrs. Leah Ngaru welcomed the project, adding that the area has been notorious with cases of animal theft and that the construction of the tunnel will deter frequent movements..by the bandits.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

