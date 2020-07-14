The axe that recently fell on Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) members during the purge instituted in parliamentary committees appears to have been extended to their constituencies.

Days after he was de-whipped from the budget committee, Jomvu MP Badi Twalib has been replaced as chairman of the ODM party in his constituency.

The orange party says the lawmaker is part of members who have been disloyal to the outfit and its leadership.

His ouster from the privileged parliamentary position coming following a purge on opposition members who are deemed to have shifted their allegiance to Deputy President William Ruto.

The party’s Mombasa branch chairman Geoffrey Busaka confirming that the lawmaker has been removed from office of chairman at his constituency.

The legislator has been replaced in an acting capacity by Mikindani ward Member of the County Assembly Renson Juma Thoya.

The embattled MP is accused of abandoning party affairs in the constituency.