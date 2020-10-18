Jomvu MP calls on Gov’t to halt frequent transfers of DCCs

Jomvu Member of Parliament Badi Twalib has called on the government to stop the frequent transfers of Deputy County Commissioners (DCCs) from his constituency.

According to the legislator, the transfers have affected service delivery to his constituents.

He argued the DCCs need to be given time to familiarize themselves with the area and get to learn the problems facing the residents.

The MP was speaking at Mikindani Social Hall during the issuance of Uwezo fund cheques to Women and youth groups from the constituency where he challenged youths to come out in large numbers and apply for the fund since women groups have been the ones seeking the fund.

A total of 38 groups benefited from the fund where over Ksh 4 million was distributed.

