Jomvu MP condemns evictions, vows to support constituents in land tussles

Jomvu MP Badi Twalib has pledged to stand by his constituents as the area grapples with increasing land disputes and evictions.

The constituency in recent times has witnessed a wave of evictions the latest being the Mwaeba village in Miritini location where residents were forcibly evicted in the early hours of the morning.

Speaking during a meeting with village elders, Twalib condemned the eviction of over 30 families by a local tycoon, describing the act as inhumane.

He revealed that the land in question had previously been earmarked by the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) for the expansion of Moi International Airport, prompting the relocation of residents during his second term as MP.

The legislator questioned why the tycoon had now evicted the residents to build warehouses, despite the airport’s expansion plans.

“I know the airport needs maximum security, in my thoughts the residents should stay there because since the world was formed there has been no incident between the residents and the airport,” stated Twalib.

He added that the residents have co-existed well with the airport and benefitted from the airport’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programs over the years.

“They have now seen that the area is prime and want to evict them because they are weak for their benefits. As an MP I will not accept that. I will stand with my people,” Twalib vowed, adding that President William Ruto was aware of the situation and had instructed Principal Secretary for Lands Nixon Korir to intervene.

Twalib reiterated that forceful evictions were against government policy assuring his constituents that he would pursue legal avenues to ensure justice is served.

He pointed fingers at security officers who he suspected had colluded with the tycoon to carry out the evictions.

“If there is a court order, all stakeholders must be involved. As MP, I was not informed of any such order, and residents were evicted in the dead of night.”

One of the affected residents, Wilson Nyamawi, said they had been farming the land since the 1950s, and it was only in 2020 that KAA relocated them for drainage works.

However, in July this year, hired youths escorted by police reportedly demolished homes on the remaining 30-acre piece of land, which the residents claim they have occupied for over 60 years.

Nyamawi lamented the lack of public consultation, noting that their properties were destroyed during the eviction.

“Since then, our children have not gone to school, our farm is fenced off, and we can’t access food. We sleep under trees. We need the government to intervene,” he said.

Human rights activist Bradley Ouna criticised the eviction process, asserting that proper procedures, including involving the Sub-County and County Security Committees, were not followed.

He also accused the tycoon of hiring youths to prevent residents from accessing the land.