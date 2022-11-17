Jomvu residents protest the blocking of an access road

A row is brewing at Kwa Noti Village in Mikanjuni area of Jomvu sub-county after a resident allegedly blocked an access road.

According to area residents, over 300 families living in the area have now been forced to seek alternative routes to access the village.

The owner of the land however claims that there is no access road through his land saying that he has only been allowing them to pass through his private property.

George Okidi, a resident of the area said that they have been using the road for many years and were shocked when it was blocked about a month ago without any notice.

“We are asking the government to come in and assist us, talks can come later but the first thing that must happen is to have through access,” said Okidi.

Dama Juma, a Nyumba Kumi elder said that the road links Kwa Noti village with Kwa Wanje and Moroto villages downstream.

She insisted that representatives from the three villages should have been called for a meeting before the decision to block the access road was reached.

The decision to block the road has also affected a number of school going children within the area who have been also forced to seek alternative routes to get to school.

However, the owner of the land Omar Ahmed has insisted that there is no access road passing through his property.

He claimed that he has lived in the area since 1992, and that all those complaining came to the area after him.

“When I came here this place was a thicket, all these people complaining found me here, I did not find them. When they came I received them as a good neighbor,” he said.

He said that trouble began a few months ago when he began construction of his new house in the area as villagers took him to the area chief complaining that his construction materials were blocking their access road.

The road, covered in concrete slab, was put up by the World Bank more than ten years ago through a project meant to improve access and connectivity.

“The villagers sent elders severally to my house to convince me to allow the road to be built but I refused, they built it without my knowledge while I was out of town,” he said.

The matter has been reported to the county commissioner Miritini division Margaret Ndoo who ordered Ahmed to stop all building activities currently taking place and any future plans for building until he is given a go ahead from the office.

“If you proceed to do so you will be held in contempt and are liable to face criminal charges as well as undergo disciplinary action,” read part of the letter.

The matter has also caught the attention of human rights organization Muhuri who have agreed to intervene to resolve the matter before it gets out of hand.

Muhuri’s rapid response officer Francis Auma, said that they shall bring all parties together so that they can come to an understanding.

“As an organisation, we shall mobilize all stakeholders and mediate over the matter, if it fails, then we shall head to court and await its decision. However even if an individual claims to have the right over the land, public interest comes first, that cannot be compromised,” said Auma.