Jomvu residents urged to continue observing COVID-19 protocols

Residents living in informal settlements in Jomvu in Mombasa County have been urged to continue observing the Governments protocols on COVID -19.

Mikindani Member of the County Assembly Juma Renson Thoya said while the numbers have gone down, it is still important to observe social distancing, washing hands with soap or hand sanitizers regularly, wearing of facemasks in public places among other guidelines.

Thoya urged parents to make sure their children adhere to guidelines once schools reopen, saying this will help in the fight against the spread of the virus.

The MCA who also doubles as the ODM chair in Jomvu Sub County cautioned the residents against downplaying the threat posed by the virus to the local health system and the economy of the county in general.

Juma was in Aldina informal settlement in Jomvu Sub County to launch a multi-faceted project dubbed Clean Water Tank.

The project whose aim is to provide access to clean and safe water and improve sanitation in the slum will be run by women and youth groups in order to cushion them from the impact of COVID-19 economic crisis.

The water project involves installation of a 100,000-liter tank at a spacing of between 300 to 400 meters and clean water supplied by Mombasa County government water bowsers.

The water supply and storage will benefit a population of about 20,175 residents in the informal settlements of Mikindani and Jomvu Kuu wards.

The MCA vowed to erect security lights in the area within 30 days to curb rising cases of insecurity.

Speaking after receiving the 10,000 water tanks, Mlango Saba (M7) women group chair lady Christine Msinga said the project will go a long way in addressing the perennial water problem in the area.