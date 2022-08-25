Jonathan Bii alias ‘Koti Moja’ sworn in as Uasin-Gishu Governor

Governor-elect Jonathan Bii-chelilim and his deputy governor-elect John Barorot have been sworn in as the new county bosses of Uasin-Gishu County.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Eldoret Sports Club.

Bii-chelilim alias ‘Koti Moja’ will take over from outgoing Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago who has served the County as Governor since 2013

On Wednesday in his last address to county workers, Mandago expressed confidence in his successor.

Mandago asked county workers to give the incoming county government administration their support so that it can deliver on its development agenda.

Mandago in the just concluded elections was elected the new Uasin Gishu Senator while Gladys Boss Shollei retained the Woman Representative seat, a position she first won in 2017.

Bii was declared the winner after bagging 214,036 votes against the 127,013 of his closest rival Zedekiah Bundotich, alias Buzeki, who ran as an independent.