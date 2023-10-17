Danny Jordaan, the president of the South African Football Association, has expressed his happiness that Morocco will co-host the 2030 World Cup with Spain and Portugal.

In an interview with the sports programme of the Egyptian channel Al Oula, Danny Jordaan stated that “the World Cup in Morocco is an opportunity for Africa to present this major global event according to the International Football Federation (FIFA), and so when Africa has the opportunity to host the tournament for the second time, it’s a great thing.”

The South African Football Association President continued, “I expect Morocco to be a great success because the Kingdom of Morocco has a quality infrastructure and a great team that reached the World Cup semifinals in Qatar.”

Furthermore, he predicted that “this African nation, Morocco, will continue to fight for the right to host the World Cup, and this is a great time for African football.” We want an African team to win the World Cup and wish Morocco the best of luck there.

South Africa re wrote history as the 1st African nation to host FIFA World Cup tournament in 2010.