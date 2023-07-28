Jose Gonsalves takes over as Ad Dynamo by Aleph regional MD

Ad Dynamo by Aleph has named Jose Gonsalves as the managing director for East Africa with immediate effect.

Gonsalves will oversee the digital work streams, deliverables and management of Ad Dynamo by Aleph’s suite of platforms and networks.

“Aleph over the most recent years has grown at an incredible rate, which is unheard of in the industry, especially with the current climate. One of the key character traits that really intrigued me was how, taking into consideration the sheer size of Aleph, it still manages to retain its ability to be agile, and to be able to make quick and necessary decisions in order to service its clients more effectively,” says Gonsalves.

With the evolving technology, Gonsalves hopes that Aleph will be at the forefront in adopting both AI (Artificial Intelligence) and ML (Machine Learning).

Having worked in the media for 15 years for multinational cooperations in Africa and Europe he has a vast experience in understanding of the local nuances that govern GTM and the agency markets.

Gonsalves was responsible for 100 tier 3 clients, including ESPN North America and Microsoft in the prime years of his career at Acceleration Media.

He later became the Global Programmatic Manager at Addsuite in 2015, where he was responsible for over $25,000,000 in billings. He further went on to be the Digital Ad Operations Manager for Media24 at Naspers.

“I believe I am capable of communicating with our clients using a narrative tailored to their needs,” he added.

Ad Dynamo by Aleph is the exclusive media buying extension for Spotify, Twitter, Snap, and Yahoo in Africa.