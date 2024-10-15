Josep Borrell Reaffirms the “Immense Value” the EU Places on its Strategic Partnership with Morocco

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, and Vice-President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell, reaffirmed on Monday the “immense value” the EU places on its strategic partnership with Morocco.

“The 27 [member states] wish to deepen the partnership between Morocco and the EU, which is a long-term, extensive, and profound partnership,” stated the EU High Representative during a press conference presenting the conclusions of the EU Foreign Affairs Council held in Luxembourg. “We have established friendly relations and multi-faceted cooperation with Morocco, and we wish to continue and strengthen it in the coming months,” he assured, adding that EU foreign ministers took note of the European Court of Justice rulings on the EU-Morocco fisheries and agricultural agreements.

In this regard, the EU’s chief diplomat reiterated the content of the joint statement with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, reaffirming the EU bloc’s commitment to further preserving and strengthening close relations with Morocco in all areas, in line with the principle of “pacta sunt servanda.” “In close cooperation with Morocco, the EU wishes to strengthen these relations and preserve this partnership in all areas,” he concluded.