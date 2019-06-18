Joseph Irungu alias Jowie denied bail for the second time

The High Court has Tuesday dismissed bail review application by Joseph Irungu aka Jowie in a case he is charged with Jacque Maribe for the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani

Justice James Wakiaga ruled that despite the application being premature, the reasons advanced by Jowie were not enough to warrant his release on bail.

Prosecution through SADPP Catherine Mwaniki opposed the application saying there were no new grounds tendered to compel court to review its order dated 30/10/2018 which resulted to bond denial to Jowie.

The ruling coming as the court directs four witnesses under protection to start giving their testimony next week Tuesday when the trial is set to kick off.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



In the application Jowie had pleaded his innocence and sought the court to release him saying he is going to abide by all the conditions set in awarding him the bail.

However in his ruling Justice James Wakiaga said the reasons given by jowie were not sufficient to grant him freedom.

Meanwhile, the High court has certified urgent an application by a group of parents who are seeking to petition the state to recognize Home schooling.

Under certificate of urgency the parents argue that non-recognition of home schooling as a form of education which guarantees a child’s right to education contravenes the rights of children.

The parents want the court to issue orders against the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) from charging any parent who chooses to offer home schooling to their children.

The case will be heard on 25th June this year.

Elsewhere, seven employees of Murugu Natural and Nutritional Clinic were arraigned in court and charged for manufacturing medical substances without license from the Pharmacy and Poisons Board.

The suspects, Catherine Nduta, Diana Wanjiku Wahu, Lucy Njeri Mwangi, Saida Mariamzakaria, Hendry Mukhwana, Samuel Kamau and Francis Manina were also charged with selling unregistered drugs and supplying poisons.

The accused are alleged to have committed the offence on 17th June,2019 at the said clinic along Moi Avenue in Nairobi

They denied the charges before Senior Resident Magistrate, Zainab Abdul at the Milimani Law Courts and were released on bond of Sh.500,000 or cash bail of Sh.200,000.

The hearing of the case has been set on 16th July,2019 and the mention on 2nd July,2019.