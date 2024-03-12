Jowie to be sentenced Wednesday for murder of Monica Kimani

Joseph Irungu Alias Jowie will be sentenced Wednesday, 13th March 2023 for the murder of Monica Nyawira Kimani after being postponed from last week 8th March 2023.

The postponement was occasioned by a change of counsel by the accused Jowie Irungu, whom the judge noted had not filed a mitigation report as would be expected.

Lady Justice Grace Nzioka also pointed out that crucial documents expected to assist the court in reaching its final decision had been filed late.

Last month Jowie was found guilty of brutally murdering business woman Monica Nyawira Kimani on the night of September 19, 2018, at her apartment in Lamuria Gardens Nairobi.

While delivering her judgement on 9th February, 2023, High Court judge, Justice Grace Nzioka said the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

“It is the finding of this court the first accused person murdered Monica Kimani. I find the first accused person guilty as charged.” Justice Nzioka stated.

While giving a step-by-step account of events on day Monica was killed, Justice Nzioka raised six issues of determination to support the case.

The court established that indeed Jowie used a stolen ID belonging to one Dominic Bisera Haron two days before the murder of Monica Kimani, which he used to access the deceased’s house.

The court also found that the Jowie used a gun borrowed from a closed friend (Brian Kasaine) to subdue the deceased person, in addition to lying that he did not know Monica Kimani.

According to Justice Nzioka, the evidence produced by a prosecution witness showed that the two were in the same class at Kenya Polytechnic and that Jowie visited her house and they communicated on Instagram.