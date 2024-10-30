Kampala-born artist Joshua Baraka is captivating the world—not only with his music but with an intimate new documentary that offers fans a rare look into his life and the foundations of his art.

Known for his powerful songwriting, multi-layered productions, and evolving soundscape, Baraka is now sharing his personal journey with audiences everywhere.

This documentary showcases Baraka’s story from his early days in Kampala, blending glimpses of his family life, and revisiting spaces that hold significant meaning, like the boxing gym where he developed discipline and resilience.

Viewers get an inside look at his creative process and witness the debut of “Lonely,” his latest single, which marks a new era in his rapidly growing career.

Since being featured in Spotify’s RADAR Africa program, which has spotlighted emerging African talent, Baraka has gained new ground.

“I’m really thankful to be part of the RADAR program this year,” he reflects in the documentary, explaining how it has allowed him to showcase his art while representing his homeland.

“It feels good to be recognized by a program that has birthed a lot of the artists I look up to. I hope this opens doors for other Ugandan artists like me,” he adds.

The documentary traces his swift rise, covering his debut EP, “Growing Pains”, which included collaborations with African music giants like Bien, King Promise, and Joeboy.

It also delves into the success of his breakthrough single “Nana,” which has amassed over five million streams and caught fire on playlists worldwide, reaching fans from Kenya and Uganda to the United Kingdom and United States.

In fact, his tracks have appeared on over 240,000 playlists on Spotify alone, with his sound appealing largely to young adult listeners, predominantly male, across age groups.

With “Lonely,” Baraka not only gives fans a new song but a piece of his personal narrative.

The documentary is more than a behind-the-scenes view; it’s an open invitation for audiences to connect with Baraka’s artistry and roots on a deeper level.