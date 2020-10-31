Jota late winner takes colorless Liverpool to the top of the log

A double inspired substitution by Liverpool’s coach Jürgen Klopp, conjured a late winner to break the hearts of a resilient West Ham and go top of the premier league table.

Liverpool had never lost at Anfield for almost three and a half years and were lining up with a makeshift defence; some welcome news for the potters who had grabbed a morale boosting draw last time out.

David Moyes set his side to soak up pressure and hit on the counter, a fete that handed them the point against Tottenham. A tabula rasa they were so keen to work on against the ruthless champions.

Work it did as Pablo Fornals wonderfully smashed the ball home off a rebound of Joe Gomez poor clearance to give the potters an early lead.

Could this be the day that the Liverpool juggernaut came to a halt?

West Ham were doing a wonderful job of frustrating and stifling Liverpool’s attack who seemed to be feeling the effect of playing three games in the space of 9 days. Captain and midfield dynamo Declan Rice was leading the charge, a job that he executed very well.

It was one of those matches that you felt if not all three points then West Ham will get a point if worse comes to worse.

However, fullback Arthur Masuaku had other ideas as he made a needless tackle inside the box to Mo’ Salah who made the most out of it. Referee Kevin Friend didn’t hesitate as he pointed towards the penalty spot. Salah stood up and converted it past goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski to level the scores 3 minutes to the break.

5 minutes after the break Pablo Fornals missed a sitter and with it a chance to finish off a sweeping team move.

In the 70th minute, Liverpool made a double substitution bringing in Jota and Shaqiri as they sought to win the game. It took less than seven minutes before Jota planted the ball inside the net but the goal was yanked for an infringement on defensive lynch-pin Ogbonna.

It’s hard putting a good man down and the cream has a way of rising to the top; eight minutes later the substitutions combined to conjure a late winner as Shaqiri played a clever defence splitting pass to Jota who calmly slotted it home and, broke West Ham’s resistance and hopes of causing an upset as Liverpool went on to break a record of their own.

Speaking after the match, the match winner had this to say: “it means a lot, at the bench I was thinking what I could do to change the game.

I knew with them getting tired, movement, movement and I scored and like I said, getting the point for the team is the most important thing.” Jota added.

