Journalist Dennis Onsarigo appointed head of Raila’s campaign Secretariat

ODM leader Raila Odinga has appointed Journalist Dennis Onsarigo as the new Press Secretary for his 2022 campaign secretariat.

In a statement Sunday, Raila said Mr Onsarigo will be responsible of co-ordinating all media relations needs of the Raila Odinga 2022 Campaign Secretariat, including media engagement and management, media liaison between the secretariat and coalition partners.

He will also work closely with mainstream media in dissemination of news and information.

“Mr Onsarigo is a professional, bringing journalism and media consulting experience spanning fourteen years to the table,” said Raila.

Until his appointment, Onsarigo worked as Director of Communications at the County Government of Taita Taveta where he was the link between the County/National Governments and the Council of Governors.

He has worked at two media stations, Nation and Standard Media Group as the investigations editor and manager.

Mr Onsarigo holds a BA in Communications and Political Science, a Diploma in Broadcast Journalism and is pursuing Masters of Arts in Governance, Peace and Security.