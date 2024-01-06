Journalists assaulted in Kettle House Shisha raid

Four journalists were assaulted Friday evening at Kettle House Bar and Grill in Nairobi during a Shisha night raid by National Authority for the Campaign against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA).

According to a police statement, Jane Kibira, a journalist from the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation, who was among the four scribes was stabbed at the back, while Lawrence Tikolo from Citizen TV complained of pain from his left ribs and his camera damaged.

Boniface Bogita from Nationl Media was assaulted and lost his phone, while Bonface Okendo from Standard Newspaper was assaulted and his flash disc make 500xt2 damaged.

One NACADA officer and three police officers were also assaulted by bouncers of the said club.

Reports say Police officers managed to regain control of the situation and arrested the bouncers who had fled, changed their attire, and sought refuge in the bar’s toilets to avoid apprehension.

The authorities arrested a total of 21 individuals during the incident, and a knife believed to have been used in the stabbings was recovered.

They were taken to Kileleshwa Police Station and are waiting to charged on Monday.

In 2017, Kenya became the fourth country in East Africa to prohibit shisha, after Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda after implementing a comprehensive ban on shisha, including the use, import, manufacture, sale, offer of sale, advertising, promotion, distribution and encouraging or facilitating its use.

NACADA Head of Reinforcement Nicholas Kosgei has regretted the incident and maintained that they will not be intimidated in their fight against alcohol and drug abuse.