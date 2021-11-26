Journalists death: Police to share findings of probe

The Kenya Editors Guild (KEG) wants an inquest into the death of two journalists, whose bodies were discovered in separate incidents.

Veteran science journalist Gatonye Gathura’s body was found last month dumped at Kihoto area in Naivasha, Nakuru County while Cartoonist Joshua Nanjero was found dead in his house in Nairobi.

In a statement, KEG President Churchill Otieno also called for speedy investigations into the deaths. Otieno said autopsies should be conducted to establish the cause of death.

“Kenya Editors’ Guild is deeply concerned over the two deaths given the sensitive nature of independent journalism. We, therefore, call on the authorities to take quick action to establish the facts around the two deaths” said Otieno.

Gathura worked for the Nation Media Group and later the Standard Group while Nanjero worked with Nairobian.

The National Police Service said it will work closely with the Media Council of Kenya that is pushing for speedy investigations promising to share their findings soon.