Journalist’s soccer tourney attracts 12 teams

Twelve teams from Manda Shivanga Ward, Malava Constituency,Kakamega County are battling for hounors in the soccer tournament organised by sports journalist Tony Kwalanda.

The innaugural tournament which kicked off on Monday enters the quarter final stage today,Wednesday with four matches on card at Mukavakava and Namagara grounds.

The semi finals is set for Thursday with the final scheduled for Saturday where the winner will walk away with ksh.20,000 while first and second runners up will be awarded Ksh.10,000 and Ksh.5,000 respectively.

“We want to empower the community because these teams in Manda Shivanga Ward are also organised as self help groups,they not only play football but are also engaged in other casual works including cutting sugar cane,car wash and entertainment ,so through this tournament with the help of our sponsors Mozzart Bet will be able to inject some capital into these self help groups so that they can continue with their income generating activities’,said Tony Kwalanda,the tournament organiser.

The tournament is also expected to kickstart careers of budding players in the region perceived as bedrock of soccer talent.

Quarter final matches

Wednesday,21st July 2021

Namagara vs Santos

Munanga vs Cheptuli

Fubuye Vs Luanda

Harambee Vs Malichi