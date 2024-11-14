Journalists urged to shed more light on health sector

The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has asked journalists to maintain professionalism while undertaking investigative stories to uncover fraud and abuse in the health sector.

Speaking at a capacity-building session organised by the Association of Media Women in Kenya (AMWIK) and United States Agency for International Development (USAID) under the USAWA Program, MCK Mombasa Regional Coordinator Maureen Mudi highlighted the pivotal role journalists play in keeping the public informed about health matters within the devolution framework.

“As a journalist aiming to address critical health issues, it’s essential to understand the responsibilities of national and county governments taking into account the key health concerns in your region. Consider the cultural beliefs and biases within your communities,” she said.

Ms Mudi told the journalist to keep abreast of the county budget allocations, local health policy development, community health engagement, challenges and growth potential in the health sector.

“A comprehensive understanding of these areas will help address knowledge gaps in communities and underscore the significant role that local leaders play in policy formulation,” she said.

She noted that in-depth coverage of topics such as the recently launched Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) would provide the public with crucial insights, promoting an informed populace.

Acknowledging concerns from journalists about bureaucratic challenges, she encouraged greater collaboration within the profession.

“Collaboration among journalists can ensure a smooth flow of critical information which will help in amplify pressing issues in the health sector. By leveraging our varied strengths, we can bring more voices into our stories,” she added.

AMWIK Program Coordinator Lorna Sempele advised the journalists to adopt a media plan to consistently and sustainably report on health issues.

“We can only create the desired change if we are deliberate in our reporting. Let’s focus on amplifying community voices,” she emphasised.