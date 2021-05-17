Journeyman looking for a breakthrough season with Gor Mahia

Record Kenya Premier League Champions Gor Mahia midfielder Karim Nikiema, is upbeat of a good season after scoring a crucial goal for his team against Nairobi City Stars in one of the matches staged over the weekend following resumption of top tier league, a month after suspension of sporting activities in the country due to Covid-19 pandemic.

K’Ogalo signed the 27-year-old earlier this year to strengthen their midfield department, and he comes with massive experience having played for Fetteh Feyenoord of Ghana, in the 2016/17 season before Ethiopian heavyweights Saint George came for him.

The Burkina Faso national who has been involved in a number of matches for K’Ogalo is optimistic of a fine campaign in the remaining matches of the season: “lt was a hard game against City Stars because it’s been a while since we played, am happy to score my first goal for the team. I am looking forward to score more & more.”

“There is pressure in all positions in the team because all players want to be in the starting line-up but it’s good because it helps us to improve for better” he affirmed.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



This was the first meeting between the two sides since City Stars were relegated from the top division at the end of the 2016 season.

The Green Army’s first league encounter against City Stars, then known as World Hope was in December in the year 2005 where Gor lost 1-0in the first leg.

Nikiema scored the lone goal in the 30th minute after Clifton Miheso’s intended cross cannoned off the left upright and fell kindly for the diminutive forward to score into an empty net.

City Stars had to play the final quarter of an hour with 10 men after Erick Ombija was sent off for an off the ball incident.

Victory propelled K’Ogalo to sixth in the league standings with 22 points, 12 points adrift leaders Tusker while City Stars remained 11th with 17 points.

Tell Us What You Think