Joy as Kirinyaga dairy farmers launch first yogurt product 

Dairy farmers in Gichugu area of Kirinyaga have a reason to smile after one of their cooperatives supported by the County Government launched its first yogurt product in the market.

The value addition initiative was supported by the County Government of Kirinyaga through Governor Anne Waiguru’s Wezesha empowerment programme.

The county government has installed yoghurt making equipment at Rung’eto Farmers’ Cooperative Society that has capacity to produce up to 200 liters of yoghurt per hour.

Speaking during launch of ‘Runto Yogurt’ at the factory situated at Ngariama Ward in Gichugu Sub-County, County Executive Committee member (CECM) for Finance and Economic Planning Jackline Njogu said the production line is part of Governor Waiguru’s initiative to increase farmers’ earning from dairy value addition.

The CECM said through several other initiatives like subsidized Artificial Insemination (AI), subsidized animal feeds, supply of milk coolers and back-up generators, training on livestock diseases and husbandry, farmers have been able to increase production resulting to rise in earnings.

Njogu said the launch of the yogurt product is one of the many success stories achieved through the Wezesha Empowerment Programme.

Several other cooperatives; Kirima, Pondago, New Ngariama, Rukingo, Kirinyaga Dairy, have also benefitted from the dairy sector revitalization initiatives.

Kirinyaga has about 90,000 dairy cows which produces an average of 65.3 million liters of milk annually.

“The county government began working with Rung’eto cooperative to bring to life, our vision of putting more money to the pocket of the farmer through Wezesha Kirinyaga. Our focus is not only on supporting milk production but also on capacity building and training,” Njogu said.

She emphasized that the dairy sector interventions has led to a remarkable increase in milk production.

“When we started, farmers produced around 3,000 liters of milk daily, with the support and the training, production has now risen to 9,000 liters,” she added.

She added that as milk production surged, the county saw a need for value addition to further boost farmers’ incomes. “We decided to invest in yoghurt production as a natural next step, and this project has been a collaborative effort funded 70% by the county and 30% by Rung’eto cooperative farmers. By introducing value addition, farmers are now able to earn more from the same output,” she explained.

Njogu disclosed that through the Kirinyaga Investment and Development Authority (KIDA), the County government will help the cooperative in marketing the Runto yogurt brand, so as to increase brand visibility and distribution throughout the region.

“We envision Runto becoming a household name and KIDA will assist with marketing efforts to reach more consumers. Next, we plan to help the cooperative venture into pasteurized milk as another product to diversify income for our farmers,” she added.

County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Agriculture, Livestock, Veterinary and Fisheries Dr. John Gachara said Kirinyaga has a great potential in dairy production and through various interventions, milk production has progressively increased.

“This program, championed by Governor Anne Waiguru, reflects our commitment to making dairy farming a viable economic engine in Kirinyaga. We are achieving this by improving our dairy cattle breeds through subsidized Artificial Insemination program as well improving access to affordable and quality animal feeds. This breeding program is essential for increasing milk yields. Our goal is to move the average milk production per cow from 7 liters to 20 liters, and quality breeding is key to achieving this,” he said.

Gachara encouraged farmers to take full advantage of the dairy sector revitalization initiatives being undertaken by the County government, emphasizing that higher productivity would lead to a stronger local economy.

“We want dairy farming to be lucrative for our farmers. Expanding into yogurt production and other value-added products like pasteurized milk means we are creating more opportunities for growth,” he explained.

Joyce Wanjiku, Chairlady of Rung’eto Cooperative, lauded the county’s long-standing support to the cooperative.

“Over the years, we have received essential equipment, from milk coolers to transport haulers and now yogurt-making machines. These contributions reduce post-harvest losses and help us generate more income, which trickles down to our farmers,” she added.

Wanjiku said yogurt production will not only provide a stable income stream for farmers but also give the cooperative a unique identity.

“Having our own brand makes us very proud and will put Rung’eto Cooperative on the map, not only in Kirinyaga but across Kenya.”

Farmers who spoke during the event expressed their gratitude and optimism that the launch of the yogurt production will breathe a new life to the cooperative.

Tabitha Nyaga, a long-time member said she is over-joyed to witness launch of the product in the market.

“I joined Rung’eto Cooperative from the start, and with the support of the County Government, I have seen a lot of transformation. We used to struggle transporting milk over long distances, often late into the night. Now, the cooperative is just next to my home, which makes everything easier. With the launch of yogurt, I believe the profits will increase, which means better pay for our milk,” Nyaga said.