Joy as two new dispensaries open doors for residents

A month after Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru opened two new dispensaries, residents of Kiamwathi and Kianjiru in Gichugu constituencies have been enjoying affordable healthcare right at their doorsteps.

Within that short time, the two dispensaries have already served thousands of people who would previously travel for kilometers in search of medical care.

Kiamwathi and Kianjiru dispensaries were completed by the county government in an accelerated program that is undertaking the completion and equipping of 19 dispensary projects that had been left incomplete by the previous regime.

Kiamwathi dispensary received more than 500 patients in the first one week of operation, an indication that there has been great need to bring such services closer to the people.

Caroline Wanjiru, a young mother who had brought her baby for child welfare clinic said that previously they had to travel to Kianyaga Sub-County hospital for such services.

“We had to spend at least Ksh. 200 on transport to the nearest facility and waste a lot of time just to go to the child clinic. That is why we are very grateful for operationalization of this dispensary since we can access the services at our convenient.” Said Carol noting that there is no congestion and the services are very swift at the dispensary.

Her sentiments were echoed by Lucy Njeri Gichobi, from Thimu village who came to seek treatment at the same facility. She said that the dispensary had brought the long awaited relief to the residents. She appreciated the short turn-around time at the dispensary and the fact that there are no long queues and she got all the drugs that she required at no fee at all.

All the other patients who gave their testimonies expressed gratitude for the accessibility of free medical services saying that it was long overdue.

Mr. Morris Kaburu, the Nurse In-Charge of Kiamwathi dispensary said that they receive an average of 60 patients every day. He said that some of the services offered at the facility include consultancy, anti-natal care, maternal and child healthcare, pharmacy and family planning among others. He said that before the dispensary was opened, residents used to seek treatment in Kianyaga, Gatugura and Kabare hospitals.

Kianjiru Dispensary has also received a warm welcome from residents. The level 2 facility has also seen a steady flow of patients since its doors were opened.

The Nurse In-charge, Eunice Nyawira, said that the facility has particularly been of great help to the schools fraternity. She said that the facility registers at least 60 patients daily.

“The community has really embraced the facility and are very grateful that they can now get treatment and the medication they required right in their village.” Said Nyawira, noting that the community earlier sought services from Kangu or Difathas. She added that apart from the outpatient services that they are offering, residents in need of further investigations or treatment can be referred to more advanced hospitals.

While opening the two facilities, Governor Waiguru said that that her administration was committed to provision of affordable and accessible healthcare and the dispensaries will go a long way in enhancement of primary healthcare.

She said that by completing the stalled dispensaries the county government aims at saving the beneficiaries from traveling long distances and using more money in search of healthcare services hence giving them more time to attend to other social economic activities.

“With good primary healthcare at our dispensaries, we will reduce congestion at other hospitals and allow them to effectively handle more complex health matters.” Said the governor.

She pointed out that towards the achievement of universal health coverage, her administration has invested heavily in infrastructural development of our various health facilities such the upcoming Kerugoya Level Five Hospital complex and the upgrading of Kianyaga and Kimbimbi from level four hospitals to level five.