JSC announces interview dates for CJ, Supreme Court Judge position

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has released an interview schedule for the 10 candidates shortlisted for the position of Chief Justice.

JSC will interview the candidates between April 12 and April 23 with the panel scheduled to grill one candidate each day.

The ten candidates cleared for interviews are Justice Said Chitembwe, Prof. Patricia Mbote, Justice Martha Koome, Justice Marete Njagi, Philip Murgor, Justice Nduma Nderi, Fred Ngatia, Justice William Ouko, Prof. Wekesa Moni and Alice Yano.

The shortlisting of the ten candidates left out three candidates who had applied for the job. They included Prof Otinga Mare, Otondi Ontweka and Brian Matagaro.

All the current Supreme Court judges including acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu kept off the race to replace former Chief Justice David Maraga.

The JSC has also announced a similar schedule for nine others for the position of Supreme Court judge to be held between April 26 and 30.

Those shortlisted are Justice Said Chitembwe, Lady Justice Martha Koome, Justice M’inoti Kathurima, Justice Nduma Nderi, Lumumba Nyaberi, Justice William Ouko, Justice Joseph Sergon, Justice Marete Njagi, and Alice Yano.

The Commission will interview the shortlisted persons before recommending a candidate for appointment by the President subject to approval by the National Assembly as provided for under Article 166 (1) of the Constitution.

The positions fell vacant following the retirement of Chief Justice David Maraga and Justice Jackton Boma Ojwang.