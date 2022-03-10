JSC assures Kenyans of transparency in staff recruitment

The shortlisting process for all vacant positions advertised in Judiciary has been completed after a thorough evaluation of the applications.

In a press statement sent to the newsroom, Chief Justice and Chairperson Judicial Service Commission (JSC), Martha Koome assured members of the public and all applicants that the recruitment and selection process for the advertised posts will be undertaken in an open, fair and transparent manner.

“Judicial Service Commission will ensure equal employment opportunity for all Kenyans during the recruitment process,” assured the CJ.

Koome said the positions advertised on 8th October 2021 had attracted a total of 57, 245 applicants for the position of Court Assistant II, 4,874 applied for Driver II while a total of 1,377 for Charge Hand 1 and 302 for the post of Senior Draughtsman.

Other positions include the post of Senior Public Affairs and Corporate Communications Officer which attracted 360 applicants, Senior Quantity Surveyor had 162 applicants, Senior Civil Engineer got 141, Senior Electrical Engineer had 106, Senior Law Clerk attracted 87 while Senior Mechanical Engineer and Senior Architect positions attracted 87 and 67 respectively.

The applications for the post of Risk Management Officer I had 909 while that of Superintendent of Works had 607 and Law Clerk 512.

Koome said the Judicial Service Commission will post relevant details of the ongoing recruitment process on the JSC website.