JSC develops its Strategic Plan for 2022-2026

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) Kenya has developed its five year Strategic Plan (SP) for the period 2022-2026.

The SP is meant to guide the Commission in discharging its constitutional mandate to effectively plan its programmes, prioritize key activities and provide a foundation for performance measurement.

According to JSC, the strategic planning process was highly participatory, with input received from stakeholders within the Judiciary, the Executive, the Parliament, legal fraternity, civil society, private sector, and Kenyans at large.

Adding that with facilitation from an external consultant, the Commissioners and staff of the Secretariat conducted a detailed analysis of the external and internal environment, identified strategic issues facing the Commission within the next five years, and defined the JSC’s vision, mission, values, and expected expectations results.

The Plan also outlines critical implementation strategies, risks associated with plan implementation and mitigation strategies and monitoring, evaluation, reporting, and learning framework.

” Within the last five years, the JSC has registered significant achievements. It diligently performed its mandated functions to improve the administration of justice by recruiting and appointing qualified and experienced Judges, Magistrates, Kadhis, Registrars, and other judicial officers and staff. The Commission ensured that all disputes and complaints were disposed of efficiently as per procedures to enhance the Judiciary’s integrity and Kenyans’ trust in the institution. The JSC provided leadership and support to the Judiciary to digitally transform its services and generally improve justice’s administration. This adaptation helped mitigate some challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said JSC.

” Strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats analysis assesses the internal strengths and weaknesses and external opportunities and threats that the Commission will consider and address during this strategic planning period. These include delays in handling disciplinary cases, inadequate facilities, infrastructure, equipment, ineffective policies, systems, procedures, and practices, and sometimes strained relations with the Executive and the Legislature,” added JSC.

Another challenge was the need to clearly define and document the separation of roles, authority, responsibility, and accountability between the Judiciary and the JSC, the process that they say will be completed at the start of the Plan implementation so that the Commission can focus on its strategic roles and functions.

Based on the results of internal and external analysis, the Commission identified the five strategic issues in the next five years.

They include need to enhance access to and delivery of justice through improved physical and human capacity, improved systems, and strengthened Communication, Cooperation, and Collaboration (CCC) within the justice chain.

Guard the reputation and independence of the Judiciary and the JSC by improving communication, media relationships and strengthening systems for integrity and accountability.

Strengthening the appreciation and understanding of the strategic role of the Commission by internal and external stakeholders.

Focusing on the public, being responsive to their needs and aspirations, and on good practice management of human resources and lastly providing leadership in strategic management of human resources within the Judiciary and the JSC.

Click here to read the full JSC Strategic Plan 2022–2026

The JSC has also identified a set of core values that will guide all its operations and actions as integrity, transparency, accountability, professionalism, inclusiveness, and responsiveness. In addition, they also set out five long-term strategic results for the next five years to achieve its vision.

They include, efficient, effective, accountable and transformative administration of justice; motivated, professional, dynamic, responsive judges, magistrates, registrars, judicial officers and judicial staff; sustainable funding and sound financial management for the JSC and the Judiciary; Increased public confidence and trust in the JSC and the Judiciary and Strengthened Institutional Capacity of the JSC.

“The needs of the Judiciary, partners, and the people of Kenya guide the Strategic Plan. It gives guidance on the significant internal and external challenges and risks the Commission will face during the next five years. These include reduced funding to the justice sector, inadequate capacity, resistance to change within and outside the Judiciary, and political interference. It outlines the need for more effective communication, coordination, and cooperation with stakeholders within and outside the Judiciary,” said JSC.

“The Plan outlines the monitoring, evaluation, reporting, and learning system that the JSC will adopt by preparing annual operational plans with measurable milestones and introducing performance contracts. The framework encompasses monitoring the progress of operational plans, schedules, budgets, and quality templates, assessing immediate results (outputs) and outcomes, significant changes that the Commission has set out to achieve,” JSC noted.