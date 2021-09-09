JSC halts recruitment of 16 new Resident Kadhis

The Kenya Muslim National Advisory Council (KEMNAC) has hailed the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) for suspending the ongoing recruitment of 16 new resident Kadhis countrywide.

This came a day after the council members appealed to the Chief Justice Martha Koome to stop the exercise citing corruption and malpractice in the recruitment process.

“We are happy to note that the Chief Justice has officially suspended all activity by the JSC to recruit new Resident Kadhis until further notice,” said their national chairman Sheikh Juma Ngao.

Sheikh Ngao observed it was the first time JSC heeded to Muslims concerns over lack of transparency in the recruitment of Kadhis, terming the move as part of Justice Koome’s commitment to enhance public confidence on the independence of the judicial system.

“We thank the Judiciary for considering the outcry of the Muslim community and adhering to our demands,” added Sheikh Juma.

In addition, Sheikh Juma called for an internal probe within JSC against those he alleged had plotted to interfere with the hiring of the new resident Kadhis.

“We demand that an internal investigation be launched within 14 days to expose those involved with the malpractices during the shortlisting for the new resident Kadhis and the one who secretly changed the interview date. They must be apprehended, “he added.

KEMNAC further alleged that the hiring of Kadhis has been marred with nepotism and tribalism and challenged the Muslim Lawyers Association to push for radical reforms within Kadhi courts.

The Council is also demanding that each of major Muslim organization allowed to appoint a represent to the panel that will interview candidates seeking Chief Kadhi’s position.

The members also said the interview should be aired live on national television stations and the performance of each candidate in the interview made public.

Sheikh Juma also condemned the Muslims for Human Rights (MUHURI), which proposed for hiring female Kadhis saying female jurists have no mandate to adjudicate disputes related to marriage, divorce and inheritance.

“There is a difference in the application of sharia law and the national law. We shall not allow this to happen. Islam does not align itself with such values,” he added.