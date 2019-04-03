JSC kicks off recruitment drive for new court judges

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) will next week start the recruitment of 20 new judges for the Environment and Land Court in a bid to ease the backlog of at least 20,867 pending cases.

According to the commission’s vice chairperson Mercy Deche the recruitment will kick off from Tuesday and will take about three months.

She said that many pending cases have been in the judicial process for more than five years a move she pointed doesn’t argue well for justice process.

Speaking in Kirinyaga after a courtesy call on Deputy Governor Peter Ndambiri, Ms. Deche said the county is one of the regions with a high number of land-related matters that need to be attended urgently.

She said JSC’s vision is to have a court in every sub-county so as to take services closer to the people and away from the capital.

Ms Deche who was accompanied by all JSC members apart from Chief Justice revealed that many judicial projects funded by the government are ragging behind due to financial constraints.

She said that some of the projects are 50-60% complete noting that enough budget is required to complete the projects and devolve justice system at grassroots.

She however pointed that project funded by world and areal most compete with most of them being 90% complete.

Speaking at same time Kirinyaga Deputy Governor Pete Ndambiri urged the court to assist the county government recover lands which some people are holing title deeds and were compensated by the defunct County council.

He said that public land have been taken over by individuals who failed to surrender the title deeds after being compensated putting the development of many towns in the county into jeopardy.

He said that court should assist the county to recover the land so that they can initiate development which will be of importance to larger society.

Magistrates’ Colloquium

The Magistrates Annual Conference will be held from next week starting April 7.

The colloquium themed: “Reflections and Introspection: Revisiting Our Oath of Office,” will run for two weeks till April 18.

To ensure court services are not disrupted, the officers will attend the conference in two groups. The first group of magistrates will attend from April 7 to 11, while the second group, from April 14 to 18.

Judiciary assures the public that no court will be left unmanned and neither would the court services be interrupted during this period.

Further, Judiciary wishes to state that at no time will Karatina Law Court be left unmanned as reported today in a section of the media due to the forthcoming colloquium. Hence, delivery of justice will not be interrupted at the station as reported in the media.

Resident Magistrate Sandra Kosgey will attend to cases from April 8 to 12, while Senior Resident Magistrate Karen Njalale will handle cases at the station during the second week (12th – 18th) of the colloquium. This means that the court’s business will not stop because of the conference.