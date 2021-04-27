JSC nominates Martha Koome for appointment of Chief Justice

Judicial Service Commission has nominated Lady Justice Martha Koome for appointment as Chief Justice to take over from retired CJ David Maraga.

Court of Appeal Judge is among 10 candidates who had been shortlisted for the position of Chief Justice.

If appointed Koome will become the first female Chief Justice in Kenya.

JSC acting chairperson Prof Olive Mugenda in a press briefing Tuesday announced that the commission unanimously agreed to nominate Justice Martha Koome as the next Chief Justice.

Lady Justice Koome was born in 1960 in Meru County.

She holds the following academic and professional qualifications:

Master of Laws from the University of London (2010); Bachelor of Laws from the University of Nairobi (1986); Post Graduate Diploma in Law from the Kenya School of Law (1987) and admitted to the Roll of Advocates in 1987.

The Hon. Judge has an aggregate of 33 years experience in the legal profession.

Appointed as Judge of Court of Appeal in 2012; Currently serving in the Court of Appeal in Nairobi, and previously in Nyeri and Malindi.

She served as a High Court Judge (2003 – 2011) as indicated below:

a) Head of Land and Environment Division of the High Court in Nairobi

b) Resident Judge, High Court in Nakuru & Kitale

c) High Court in Nairobi (Commercial Division & Family Division)

Managing Partner at Martha Koome & Company Advocates (1993 -2003)

Legal Associate at Mathenge & Muchemi Advocates (1988 – 1992)

More to follow….