JSC opens recruitment to replace retired CJ David Maraga

The position of the Chief Justice of the Republic of Kenya has been declared vacant, one week after the retirement of Chief Justice David Maraga.

In a gazette notice, Acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu noted that the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) now opens the recruitment process to replace Maraga.

Mwilu announced that interested applicants have until February 10th to apply for the position.

The statement asked Interested and qualified persons to visit the Commission’s jobs website for instructions on how to apply.

For appointment to the position of Chief Justice, the applicant must hold a law degree from a recognized university, or be an advocate of the High Court of Kenya, or possess an equivalent qualification in a Common-law jurisdiction.

The applicant must also have at least fifteen years’ experience as a superior court judge.

Click here to read the notice–> Gazette Vol. 15 18-1-21 Special (JSC VACANCY)

In the document, Mwilu added that applicant should also have a high moral character, integrity and impartiality as a requirement of Chapter Six of the Constitution on Leadership and Integrity.

In addition, the applicants should demonstrate a high degree of professional competence, communication skills, fairness, good temperament, good judgment, wide breath of both legal and life experience and demonstrable commitment to public and community service.

Justice Maraga retired on 11 January this month when he turned 70 in accordance with the Constitution of Kenya which provides that an individual shall retire from the Office of the Chief Justice after serving for 10 years or on reaching the age of 70, whichever comes first.

Maraga who served for four years was the 14th Chief Justice of Kenya.