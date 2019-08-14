JSC recommends appointment of 30 new judges

The Judicial Service Commission has recommended the appointment of 30 new judges to the Environment and Land Court and the Employment and Labour Relations Court.

In a memorandum forwarded to the President for consideration, JSC says the short-listing process and the subsequent nomination of the candidates met the constitutional threshold.

After months of sifting through a list of 389 applicants, the Judicial Service Commission has forwarded its final list of 30 to President Uhuru Kenyatta recommending their appointment.

The new judges will fill the positions left vacant at the judiciary months ago.

JSC has nominated 20 judges to the Environment and Lands Court, and another 10 to the Employment and Labour Relations Court.

In a statement the Commission said it followed due process as seeks to bolster service delivery at the already stretched Judiciary.

Currently there are only 13 judges at the Employment and Labour Relations Court and 34 at the Environment and Lands Court.

If appointed by the President, the 30 new judges will have a voluminous in-tray of pending and new cases which have over the years given the judiciary bad press.