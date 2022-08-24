JSC sets new dates for High Court Judges interviews

ByPRUDENCE WANZA

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has revised interview schedules for the position of High Court Judges.

The interviews will kick off on 19th September 2022 to 3rd November 2022 at the JSC office boardroom, Reinsurance Plaza.

The commission will be seeking to fill 20 vacancies in the office of Judge of the High Court of Kenya with over 90 applicants shortlisted for the job.

Those shortlisted for the High Court position include; President of Kenya Magistrate and Judges Association Derrick Kuto, Magistrates Representative to JSC Emily Ominde, Anticorruption court Chief Magustaters Douglas Ogoti, Lawrence Mugambi and Elizabeth Juma.

Others are Chief Magistrates Francis Andayi and magistrates Achieng’ Pamela, Adika Harrison Musa Sajide, Ambasi Lucy Njeri, and Ameyo Edna Asachi Nyaloti among others.

  

Latest posts

Kenya, Finland in joint conference to enhance education

Hunja Macharia

Drought to continue in Greater Horn of Africa, experts warn

Hunja Macharia

Kimilili MP-elect Didmus Barasa to take murder plea

Prudence Wanza

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: