The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has commenced the recruitment of staff and promotion interviews for magistrates in its efforts to enhance the human resources capacity of the Judiciary.

JSC is set to conduct physical interviews from 12th October to 3rd November, 2020 for a total of six hundred and thirty two (632) candidates shortlisted for the advertised positions which include 14 Law Clerks, 30 Senior Legal Researchers and 158 Legal Researchers positions.

In a statement, JSC noted that immediately after the interviews for the Law Clerks and Legal Researchers, they shall embark on promotional interviews for Magistrates and Kadhis.

“Further, on 7th October, 2020 the JSC advertised a total of sixty–five (65) positions in various Directorates, aimed at addressing the human resource shortage in the JSC Secretariat and the Judiciary. The positions once filled will improve on service delivery to the public,” read the statement.

This comes months after the Judicial Service Commission scaled down its operations in the month of March, 2020 following the Government directive for scaling down of services to contain COVID-19 pandemic.

“Following the recent advisory by the Ministry of Health (MoH), the JSC wishes to inform members of the public that it has now scaled up its operations. In addition to the online services, the Commission has resumed physical operations strictly in compliance with the Ministry of Health COVID-19 protocols.” The statement read.

Members of the public may now access the JSC offices in line with the laid down COVID-19 protocols.