JSC to declare vacancy in the office of Chief Justice Monday

The Judicial Service Commission is set to begin the process of recruitment of a new Chief Justice and head of the judiciary following the retirement of David Maraga early this week.

In a statement to newsrooms Friday evening, the part-time constitutional commission says it shall commence this process by publishing the notice declaring a vacancy in the office of the chief justice on Monday next week.

“Following the publication of the notice the search for a candidate, the recruitment process and its attendant timelines, will be governed and conducted in accordance with all the relevant provisions of the constitution and the law.” JSC said in the statement

To this end, the commission sought to assure the public that the recruitment of Maraga’s successor will be conducted “in a professional, transparent, and a fair manner,”