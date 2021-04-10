JSC to interview shortlisted Chief Justice candidates starting Monday

Interviews for the next Chief Justice commence on Monday with 10 candidates expected to appear before the Judicial Service Commission.

The exercise will be held at the Supreme Court Building and will come to an end on Friday 23rd April 2021.

The Commission received 13 applications for the position of the Chief Justice who is also the President of the Supreme Court, and shortlisted 10 candidates.

The first to appear before the commission will be Hon. Mr. Justice Chitembwe Said Juma who will be interviewed on Monday 12th April 2021 at 9am.

Prof. Kameri Mbote Annie Patricia Gathiru, SC will get her chance on Tuesday 13th at 9am while Hon. Lady Justice Koome Martha Karambu will appear before the Commission on Wednesday 14th at 9am.

Hon. Mr. Justice Marete D.K. Njagi will be the next in line appearing on Thursday morning while Mr. Murgor Philip Kipchirchir, SC, the last one to interviewed next week will appear before the Commission on Friday 16th at 9am.

Another 5 candidates will be interviewed the week after, starting with Hon. Mr. Justice Nduma Mathews Nderi on Monday 19th at 9am, while Mr. Ngatia Fredrick, SC will appear before the Commission on 20th Tuesday at 9am.

The others, Hon. Mr. Justice Ouko William Okello, CBS, EBS, Prof. Dr. Wekesa Moni and Ms. Yano Alice Jepkoech will be interviewed on Wednesday 21st, Thursday 22nd and Friday 23rd respectively at 9am.

Interviews for the position of Judge of the Supreme Court will commence on 26th April 2021 with 9 candidates set to appear before the JSC.